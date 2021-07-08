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Should Christians Meditate?
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81 views • July 08, 2021
https://www.thebereancall.org/content/should-christians-meditate
More about Christian Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/yoga-and-the-body-of-christ
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More about Christian Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/yoga-and-the-body-of-christ
Other resources in our bookstore: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop?&;search=yoga
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