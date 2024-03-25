Video from inside Crocus City Hall. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble.
⚡️The number of deaths in the terrorist attack in Crocus has increased to 144 people, reports a source from Baza.
97 people remain in hospitals.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.