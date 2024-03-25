Create New Account
Video from inside Crocus City Hall - Rescuers Continue to Clear the Rubble
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
62 views
Published 13 hours ago

Video from inside Crocus City Hall. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble.

⚡️The number of deaths in the terrorist attack in Crocus has increased to 144 people, reports a source from Baza.

97 people remain in hospitals.


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

