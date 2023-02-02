ACDC Dirty Deeds Dixie Boy Truck Stop



Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap is the third studio album by Australian hard rock band AC/DC, originally released only in Europe and Australia in 1976. The album was not released in the United States until 1981, more than one year after lead singer Bon Scott's death. This was also AC/DC's first album in its entirety to be recorded with the same lineup, rather than including at least one track recorded with a different bassist or drummer.

Written by: Angus Mckinnon Young, Malcolm Mitchell Young, Ronald Scott

Album: Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

Released: 1976

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

AC/DC

If you're having trouble with the high school head

He's giving you the blues

You wanna graduate, but not in his bed

Here's what you gotta do

Pick up the phone, I'm always home

Call me any time

Just ring, 3-6, 2-4, 3-6, hey

I lead a life of crime

Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)

Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)

Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)

Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap

Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap

You got problems in your life of love?

You got a broken heart?

He's double dealin' with your best friend

That's when the teardrops start, fella

Pick up the phone, I'm here alone

Or make a social call

Come right in, forget about him

We'll have ourselves a ball, hey

Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)

Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)

Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)

Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap (ahoo)

Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap

Hoo-yeah

Yeah

If you got a lady and you want her gone (ah, ah, ah, ah)

But you ain't got the guts (ah, ah, ah, ah)

She keeps naggin' at you night and day (ah, ah, ah, ah)

Enough to drive you nuts (ah, ah, ah, ah)

Pick up the phone, leave her alone (ah, ah, ah, ah)

It's time you made a stand (ah, ah, ah, ah)

For a fee, I'm happy to be

Your back-door man, hey

Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)

Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)

Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)

Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap (yeah)

Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap

Concrete shoes

Cyanide, TNT (done dirt cheap)

Neck ties, contracts

High voltage (done dirt cheap)

Dirty deeds (do anything you want me to)

Done dirt cheap

Dirty deeds (dirty deeds, dirty deeds)

Done dirt cheap

Yaah