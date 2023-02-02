ACDC Dirty Deeds Dixie Boy Truck Stop
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap is the third studio album by Australian hard rock band AC/DC, originally released only in Europe and Australia in 1976. The album was not released in the United States until 1981, more than one year after lead singer Bon Scott's death. This was also AC/DC's first album in its entirety to be recorded with the same lineup, rather than including at least one track recorded with a different bassist or drummer.
Written by: Angus Mckinnon Young, Malcolm Mitchell Young, Ronald Scott
Album: Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Released: 1976
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
AC/DC
If you're having trouble with the high school head
He's giving you the blues
You wanna graduate, but not in his bed
Here's what you gotta do
Pick up the phone, I'm always home
Call me any time
Just ring, 3-6, 2-4, 3-6, hey
I lead a life of crime
Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)
Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)
Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)
Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap
Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap
You got problems in your life of love?
You got a broken heart?
He's double dealin' with your best friend
That's when the teardrops start, fella
Pick up the phone, I'm here alone
Or make a social call
Come right in, forget about him
We'll have ourselves a ball, hey
Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)
Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)
Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)
Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap (ahoo)
Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap
Hoo-yeah
Yeah
If you got a lady and you want her gone (ah, ah, ah, ah)
But you ain't got the guts (ah, ah, ah, ah)
She keeps naggin' at you night and day (ah, ah, ah, ah)
Enough to drive you nuts (ah, ah, ah, ah)
Pick up the phone, leave her alone (ah, ah, ah, ah)
It's time you made a stand (ah, ah, ah, ah)
For a fee, I'm happy to be
Your back-door man, hey
Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)
Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)
Dirty deeds (done dirt cheap)
Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap (yeah)
Dirty deeds and they're done dirt cheap
Concrete shoes
Cyanide, TNT (done dirt cheap)
Neck ties, contracts
High voltage (done dirt cheap)
Dirty deeds (do anything you want me to)
Done dirt cheap
Dirty deeds (dirty deeds, dirty deeds)
Done dirt cheap
Yaah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.