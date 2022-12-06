Richard Leonard Show: What Makes the Veteran Mindset

The Richard Leonard Show





Dec 4, 2022





This week on the Richard Leonard Show we discuss the difference between the way civilians and soldiers think about the world.





This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: https://cortezwm.com/





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1yuo3s-richard-leonard-showwhat-makes-the-veteran-mindset.html



