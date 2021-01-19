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3️⃣🧒🥄3 AMAZING BENEFITS OF DRAGON FRUIT and how to prepare it!
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81 views • January 19, 2021
What is dragon fruit, what are the benefits of it and how do you cut it? It's very easy to cut it. First of all you slice it in half then you can eat it with a spoon, cut it in cubes or simply just peel off the skin and slice it into biteable pieces. The skin is not edible though but the flesh is soft and edible. The fruit is filled with small seeds that are edible. The fruit will sweeten as it ripens. Dragon fruit is a cactus.
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