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Science and Replication
Truth Pursuit
Truth Pursuit
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There is a growing movement in today's world which is undermining the importance of replication in the search for Truth. Anyone with a microphone can proclaim anything they like, and these days, millions will believe it. But true science requires facts to be replicable, and to stand up to scrutiny. This is not only the case in secular science, but in matters of faith as well. Are you willing to put your beliefs to the test? If you don't, you'll never be confident that what you believe is the truth.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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