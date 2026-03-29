‘There's a special operations mission being planned’ - Larry C Johnson, ex-CIA analyst

‘There's a special operations mission being planned’ — ex-CIA analyst

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson suggested that “the Marines are being used as bait, as a deception, to distract attention ” while the US plans another ground mission.

💬 “What we're witnessing is grand political theatre: Donald Trump playing a role — both a distracted person, someone who's constantly changing his mind, behaving very erratically — all of this to create cover for a pretty dramatic special operations mission inside Iran to perhaps locate and/or seize nuclear fuel from Iran,” Johnson explained.

💬 “It would appear that there is some other operation planned,” he added, suggesting Trump’s goal remains defeating Iran — not making peace.

Adding:

Pentagon eyes ground ops in Iran — as ‘peacemaker’ Trump declares ‘victory’

The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, involving raids by Special Operations forces and conventional troops — a move that could open a far more dangerous phase of the war, The Washington Post reported.

⛴ And right on cue, United States Central Command proudly announced that the USS Tripoli and 3,500 Sailors and Marines have just arrived in the region — ready to be targeted by Iran.

🗺 According to The Washington Post, these plans have been in development for weeks, with options including seizures of Iranian territory like Kharg Island and strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

💀 Officials admit any ground phase would expose US forces to drones, missiles and improvised explosives — risks already reflected in mounting casualties: 13 troops killed and over 300 wounded so far.

⬇️Trump declares “victory” daily, calling himself a “peacemaker.”

⬇️Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims the US “can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops.”

🪖 Meanwhile, Pentagon planners quietly prepare ground troops.





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime