‘There's a special operations mission being planned’ - Larry C Johnson, ex-CIA analyst

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‘There's a special operations mission being planned’ — ex-CIA analyst
Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson suggested that “the Marines are being used as bait, as a deception, to distract attention ” while the US plans another ground mission.
💬 “What we're witnessing is grand political theatre: Donald Trump playing a role — both a distracted person, someone who's constantly changing his mind, behaving very erratically — all of this to create cover for a pretty dramatic special operations mission inside Iran to perhaps locate and/or seize nuclear fuel from Iran,” Johnson explained.
💬 “It would appear that there is some other operation planned,” he added, suggesting Trump’s goal remains defeating Iran — not making peace.
Adding:
Pentagon eyes ground ops in Iran — as ‘peacemaker’ Trump declares ‘victory’
The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, involving raids by Special Operations forces and conventional troops — a move that could open a far more dangerous phase of the war, The Washington Post reported.
⛴ And right on cue, United States Central Command proudly announced that the USS Tripoli and 3,500 Sailors and Marines have just arrived in the region — ready to be targeted by Iran.
🗺 According to The Washington Post, these plans have been in development for weeks, with options including seizures of Iranian territory like Kharg Island and strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.
💀 Officials admit any ground phase would expose US forces to drones, missiles and improvised explosives — risks already reflected in mounting casualties: 13 troops killed and over 300 wounded so far.
⬇️Trump declares “victory” daily, calling himself a “peacemaker.”
⬇️Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims the US “can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops.”
🪖 Meanwhile, Pentagon planners quietly prepare ground troops.
👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime