American Dream?

Signs A Bitter Recession Has Already Begun
* The housing market looks set to implode.
* Buying a house is becoming nearly impossible.
* High interest rates mean fewer people can afford mortgage payments on new homes.
* As goes the housing market, so goes our economy...
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 November 2022
