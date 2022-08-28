Dimitrov is forced to retire in his opening match at the Winston Salem Open

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Dimitrov is forced to retire in hisopening match at the Winston Salem Open,
part of the U.S. Open series after experiencing dizziness and shortness of
breath in the second set.
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Source @TexasLindsay