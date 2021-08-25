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Compilation of Pfizer FDA "Approval" Debates. Is it Approved? Or still EUA?
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391 views • August 25, 2021
Compilation of Pfizer FDA "Approval" Debates. Is it Approved? Or still EUA?
PFIZER DEATH SHOT - APPROVED OR STILL EUA?
To me it reads like it still has EUA, but many, including Stew Peters, whom I do trust, says this is an incorrect reading, What does everyone think?
Even Pfizer has it documented, and revised on Aug 23, 2021 (today), as it only having a permit for emergency use (EUA) of an Unapproved Product.
Bannon's War Room, Dr. Malone also expresses confusion over EUA VS Approval
Episode 1,197 – Pfizer is Seeking Full Indemnification
https://rumble.com/vlmqk9-episode-1197-pfizer-is-seeking-full-indemnification.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Dr. Malone sounds the alarm on liability coverage of the Pfizer vax.
Our guests are: Dr. Robert Malone, JD Vance, Michael Yon
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 08/24/2021
*DONT THINK IS TRUE ANYMORE*
PFIZER VACCINE NOT APPROVED! THEY'RE TRYING TO FOOL US!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bre3S0KaTFDz/
Pfizer actually was not approved by the FDA, but rather has continued to authorize their drug for emergency use under the EUA.
Read page 2 & the first part of page 12.
https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
Even Pfizer has it documented, and revised on Aug 23, 2021 (today), as it only having a permit for emergency use (EUA) of an Unapproved Product.
PFIZER DEATH SHOT - APPROVED OR STILL EUA?
To me it reads like it still has EUA, but many, including Stew Peters, whom I do trust, says this is an incorrect reading, What does everyone think?
Even Pfizer has it documented, and revised on Aug 23, 2021 (today), as it only having a permit for emergency use (EUA) of an Unapproved Product.
Bannon's War Room, Dr. Malone also expresses confusion over EUA VS Approval
Episode 1,197 – Pfizer is Seeking Full Indemnification
https://rumble.com/vlmqk9-episode-1197-pfizer-is-seeking-full-indemnification.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Dr. Malone sounds the alarm on liability coverage of the Pfizer vax.
Our guests are: Dr. Robert Malone, JD Vance, Michael Yon
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 08/24/2021
*DONT THINK IS TRUE ANYMORE*
PFIZER VACCINE NOT APPROVED! THEY'RE TRYING TO FOOL US!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bre3S0KaTFDz/
Pfizer actually was not approved by the FDA, but rather has continued to authorize their drug for emergency use under the EUA.
Read page 2 & the first part of page 12.
https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
Even Pfizer has it documented, and revised on Aug 23, 2021 (today), as it only having a permit for emergency use (EUA) of an Unapproved Product.
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