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Overview of the book of Ezekiel - chapters 26 and 27
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40 views • January 31, 2021
A good explanation of chapter 26 - the Tyre is an end time prophecy about Rome and the United States of Europe. In chapter 27 you will find the explanation related to all those nations trading with Europe. Since these prophecies are related to our immediate future, hopefully those who listen will understand the times in which we live - very end times.
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