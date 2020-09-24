“VICTIMS” FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST FACEBOOK & KYLE RITTENHOUSE DESPITE 11 MINUTE VID PROVING INNOCENCE!!

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pressfortruth
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Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self defence and a new 11 minute video released by his lawyer proves that with absolute certainty! Despite this fact 4 so called “victims of violence” are now suing Rittenhouse and Facebook for the violence that occurred on the night of August 25th 2020. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why this lawsuit will most certainly be dropped and may actually in fact help Kyle and his defence teams case!
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Sources:
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/craigsilverman/kenosha-facebook-lawsuit
https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-truth-in-11-minutes-defense-lawyer-posts-video-of-kyle-rittenhouse
CONTEXT: THE TRUTH BEHIND JACOB BLAKE, KYLE RITTENHOUSE AND THE KENOSHA SHOOTING!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fzIl38pytW7D/
https://bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com/madison.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/f/a4/fa429d2a-81b8-5822-8f76-d338c750c18c/5f6b4c39ddd56.pdf.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b03KDAkiF-Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b03KDAkiF-Y
Kyle Rittenhouse - The Truth in 11 Minutes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&;v=E4dhPM99i4I
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over