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Do Not Participate In The Digital Cashless Society
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83 views • May 12, 2022
You will be selling your soul to the devil. Remember the love of money is the root of all evil. Want to live in satans kingdom? Everyone will have their faith sifted in trying to save their lives at cost of their soul. Want to buy, sell, travel, work, study, access health care and worship? The sifting process of our faith has already begun.
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