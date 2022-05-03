P.3 Love hurts: Cadbury scratches to the bone on my finger… MVI_4830

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It is 10 days since my darling cat, Cadbury, scratched my index finger to the bone. It was not her fault, as I was holding her down and trying to remove a clump of fur from her mouth. Aloe vera and topical cream ‘Tricortone’ are helping.