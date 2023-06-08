FOLLOW GOD’S PATH FOR YOU – TEDDY PISSES OFF ANTIFA AGAIN

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





June 7, 2023





Have faith and trust in God’s plan for you. Teddy has a friend who recently lost his job and Teddy gives advice to a younger guy on how to pick up, drive on and trust God’s plan. Antifa appears to be targeting Teddy again on social media.





SPONSORS

From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedense.com/teddy exposes the truth!

It’s inevitable that we’ll see a food shortage in the near future. That’s why survival food is more important than ever.





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link

https://goldco.com/trenches

Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:

https://www.mypillow.com/

General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:

https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/

If you like the shirt Teddy wore in the episode, find it here- https://www.teddydaniels.tv/shop





FOLLOW:

https://teddydaniels.tv/

https://gab.com/teddydanielspa

https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2sq6pe-live-9pm-follow-gods-path-for-you-teddy-pisses-off-antifa-again.html