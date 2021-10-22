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The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 25 – Are You a Spiritual Patriot?
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MyPatriotsNetwork.com & Rasaji.com present The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 25 – Are You a Spiritual Patriot?
On Episode 25 you will learn how to determine if you are a Spiritual Patriot.
Watch this amazing Episode to learn how to become one of the 144,000 Spiritual Patriot that will bring positive Life Altering Change to this World and Humanity.
At the end of this episode, we will answer Questions so make sure to join us and invite your family and friends.
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
🌎 Connect with other Patriots at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Claim your FREE Circle of Life Community membership at https://Rasaji.com and get the Circle of Life eBook for FREE.
On Episode 25 you will learn how to determine if you are a Spiritual Patriot.
Watch this amazing Episode to learn how to become one of the 144,000 Spiritual Patriot that will bring positive Life Altering Change to this World and Humanity.
At the end of this episode, we will answer Questions so make sure to join us and invite your family and friends.
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
🌎 Connect with other Patriots at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Claim your FREE Circle of Life Community membership at https://Rasaji.com and get the Circle of Life eBook for FREE.
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