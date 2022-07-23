Jesse Kelly | Bidenomics - Destroying American Energy with The Climate Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Carol Roth is back once again to explain to us the people pushing the climate agenda are people entirely divorced from reality. No matter where civilization lies, energy sources are the lifeline for societies; so what happens when you decided to aggressively halt that source for a less effective one? It makes the idea of a 'transition' a complete fallacy because there is no real alternative to turn to.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1d0oed-destroying-american-energy.html