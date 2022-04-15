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Sir T protokolla
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60 views • April 15, 2022
witts.ws Sir T protokollan hoito toimii. Kuumaa saunaa kunnes olet aiiiivan ylikuuma. Sitten ylijäähdytät itsesi. Toista kolme kertaa. Muista hengittää viinaa ja tervaa tai juo viinaa lisäksi. Tekee ihmeitä! Etsi Jeshuaa samalla kuten minä tein ja nuorrut. Siis oikeasti nuorrut. En osaa selittää. Kato mun aikaisempaa ruttuista naamaa ja VERTAA
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