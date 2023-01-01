Create New Account
(Matthew 24:7) "For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom."
Trump: the son of perdition
Published a day ago |

(Matthew 24:6-7)

"6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places."


Are we on the brink of World War 3?


Source 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024%3A6-7&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/

Published by Bible Gateway; new testament scripture; the book of Matthew; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 26, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://twitter.com/

https://twitter.com/FaithNTruthgrl/status/809451140475711488

Twitter; @FaithNTruthgrl; Published by Lynette; Date posted: December 15, 2016; Date of website access: January 26, 2021.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/L874qBPqeu8

Threat Of Revenge For Killing Of Iranian General Sent To Air Traffic Controllers; Published by TODAY; YouTube; Date published: January 6, 2021; Date of website access: January 26, 2021.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/CZ_srhJK-hI

Iran vows revenge after top nuclear scientist killed; Published by CityNews Toronto; YouTube; Date published: November 28, 2021; Date of website access: January 26, 2021.

Keywords
trumpbibledonald trumpworld war 3nationswarsend times prophecythe antichristbiblical prophecythe occultmegadeathkingdomsthe lawless onethe second american civil warthe son of perditionritual blood sacrificethe little hornthe great deceiverthe treacherous dealercontinental warsthe second gulf warworld war china

