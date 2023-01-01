(Matthew 24:7) "For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom."





(Matthew 24:6-7)

"6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places."





Are we on the brink of World War 3?





Source 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024%3A6-7&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/

Published by Bible Gateway; new testament scripture; the book of Matthew; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 26, 2021.





(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://twitter.com/

https://twitter.com/FaithNTruthgrl/status/809451140475711488

Twitter; @FaithNTruthgrl; Published by Lynette; Date posted: December 15, 2016; Date of website access: January 26, 2021.





Source 3: https://youtu.be/L874qBPqeu8

Threat Of Revenge For Killing Of Iranian General Sent To Air Traffic Controllers; Published by TODAY; YouTube; Date published: January 6, 2021; Date of website access: January 26, 2021.





Source 4: https://youtu.be/CZ_srhJK-hI

Iran vows revenge after top nuclear scientist killed; Published by CityNews Toronto; YouTube; Date published: November 28, 2021; Date of website access: January 26, 2021.