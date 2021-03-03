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Эндрю Кауфман "Вакцина от COVID-19 генетически модифицирует людей"
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170 views • March 03, 2021
Доктор Эндрю Кауфман отвечает на проверку Reuters фактов о вакцине COVID-19, генетически модифицирующей людей.

Это второе интервью доктора Эндрю Кауфмана (Dr. Andrew Kaufman) и Шпиро Скураса (Spiro Skouras), о вакцине COVID-19 и вирусе.
Первое интервью было удалено с YouTube, так как они говорили на темы, о которых, по всей видимости, никому не разрешается говорить… если вы осмелитесь подвергнуть сомнению официальную версию (в первом интервью они обсуждали никем и никогда не выделенный и не доказанный коронавирус SARS-CoV-2, тестирование и вакцину).
YouTube не только удалил предыдущее видео, но и Reuters, крупное международное новостное издание, из которого новостные сайты со всего мира получают свои темы для обсуждения, опубликовало отчет о проверке фактов, пытаясь опровергнуть утверждения доктора Кауфмана о том, что новая ДНК вакцина от COVID-19 может генетически модифицировать людей. В этом обязательном к просмотру отчете доктор Кауфман отвечает на факт-чекинг Reuters и полностью опровергает его.

Dr. Andrew Kaufman: They Want To Genetically Modify Us With The COVID-19 Vaccine (Updated)
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/dr-andrew-kaufman-they-want-to-genetically-modify-us-with-the-covid-19-vaccine.html

Doctor Andrew Kaufman Website
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com

False claim: A COVID-19 vaccine will genetically modify humans
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-covid-19-vaccine-modify/false-claim-a-covid-19-vaccine-will-genetically-modify-humans-idUSKBN22U2BZ

DNA, RNA and protein – the Central Dogma
https://science-explained.com/theory/dna-rna-and-protein/

The Emerging Role of DNA Vaccines
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/715527_8

Advancing Novel Experimental Gene-based COVID-19 Vaccine, AAVCOVID
https://eye.hms.harvard.edu/news/harvard-ophthalmology-advancing-novel-experimental-gene-based-covid-19-vaccine-aavcovid

Adenovirus DNA Replication
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3578361/

CRISPR-Cas9: Gene Drives
https://wyss.harvard.edu/media-post/crispr-cas9-gene-drives/

Antisperm Contraceptive Vaccines: Where we are and where we are going?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3110624/

The HSD-hCG Vaccine Prevents Pregnancy in Women: Feasibility Study of a Reversible Safe Contraceptive Vaccine
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9083611/

Development of antifertility vaccine using sperm specific proteins
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4345757/

State Bar Group Calls for ‘Mandatory’ COVID-19 Vaccinations, Regardless of Objections
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/05/28/state-bar-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-regardless-of-objections/

AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says fast-tracked COVID-19 shot will protect for just one year
https://www.fiercepharma.com/vaccines/astrazeneca-s-covid-19-to-protect-for-about-one-year-ceo-says

New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/new-covid-19-restrictions-will-be-needed-for-anti-vaxxers-20200616-p55330.html

Colorado Bill Would Require “Re-Education” Classes for Parents Who Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/06/09/colorado-bill-would-require-re-education-classes-for-parents-who-refuse-coronavirus-vaccine/#.Xun8DI4eLpo.twitter

MLAs vote to drop notwithstanding clause from mandatory vaccination bill
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/mandatory-vaccination-bill-11-notwithstanding-clause-1.5614659

Among Americans who say they wouldn’t get vaccinated, 7 in 10 worry about safety
https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/get-coronavirus-vaccine-usa-ready-government

There appears to be a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon—but it’s a GMO and the FDA would need to approve testing
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2020/03/16/there-appears-to-be-a-coronavirus-vaccine-on-the-horizon-but-its-a-gmo-and-the-fda-would-need-to-approve-testing/

GMO tomato as edible COVID vaccine? Mexican scientists work to make it a reality
https://allianceforscience.cornell.edu/blog/2020/05/gmo-tomato-as-edible-covid-vaccine-mexican-scientists-work-to-make-it-a-reality/
Keywords
vaccinationcovid-19kaufman
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