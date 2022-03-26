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Ukraine Russia War Transgenders Fleeing Ukraine Told Theyre Men by Border Guards
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271 views • March 26, 2022
Ukraine Russia War Transgenders Fleeing Ukraine Told Theyre Men by Border Guards
Anything Goes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKzJtX4g0tw
Transgenders Fleeing Ukraine Told They're Men by Border Guards
The News Junkie's Cartoons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFzsNo4JCCg
USA Today names Rachel Levine a "Woman of the Year."
Anything Goes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKzJtX4g0tw
Transgenders Fleeing Ukraine Told They're Men by Border Guards
The News Junkie's Cartoons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFzsNo4JCCg
USA Today names Rachel Levine a "Woman of the Year."
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