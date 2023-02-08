Learn Self Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this video, we give out self defense tips against a taller attacker.

When you’re dealing with an aggressive individual who is taller than you, it’s crucial to stay focused and aware of everything going on around you. Try to defuse the situation and get ready to fight back at all times.

Here’s a complete resource to defend yourself against a larger attacker:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defeat-a-larger-attacker/

More on this topic of self defense:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defend-yourself-against-a-taller-attacker-street-scenario/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com