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"Nature as a Weapon of Global Warfare" w/ J. Marvin Herndon | Conversations On The Fringe
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40 views • April 09, 2022
"Nature as a Weapon of Global Warfare" w/ J. Marvin Herndon | Conversations On The Fringe
Joshua Reid and J. Marvin Herndon discuss Herndon's vast work as an American interdisciplinary scientist and “maverick geophysicist” regarding Earth's inner workings and theories revolving around its composition and what is occurring deep beneath our feet. J. Marvin Herndon has also published several peer-reviewed papers regarding Geo-engineering that have been seemingly censored because of the "controversial" context.
Guest Website: http://NuclearPlanet.com
Guest Books:
Nature as a Weapon of Global Warfare - https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Weapon-...
Paradigm Shifts
Nasa: Politics Above Science
Herndon's Earth and the Dark Side of Science
Maverick's Earth and Universe
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Joshua Reid and J. Marvin Herndon discuss Herndon's vast work as an American interdisciplinary scientist and “maverick geophysicist” regarding Earth's inner workings and theories revolving around its composition and what is occurring deep beneath our feet. J. Marvin Herndon has also published several peer-reviewed papers regarding Geo-engineering that have been seemingly censored because of the "controversial" context.
Guest Website: http://NuclearPlanet.com
Guest Books:
Nature as a Weapon of Global Warfare - https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Weapon-...
Paradigm Shifts
Nasa: Politics Above Science
Herndon's Earth and the Dark Side of Science
Maverick's Earth and Universe
JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com
If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!
https://givesendgo.com/redpills
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
www.redpills.tv/mypillow
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!
Web
https://redpills.tv
Telegram
http://t.me/RedpillsTV
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject
CloutHub
https://clouthub.com/redpills
GETTR
https://gettr.com/user/redpill
Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...
DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject
HELP SUPPORT The Repill Project! [Tip Jar]
Bitcoin: 39Wbf3ScFxegBsqXZoNhiZ5N553HhrbYH9
Ethereum: 0xCAaBDc59CA49eBAC74bF6C5da41B557378e30Da0
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