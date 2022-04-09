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"Nature as a Weapon of Global Warfare" w/ J. Marvin Herndon | Conversations On The Fringe
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40 views • April 09, 2022
"Nature as a Weapon of Global Warfare" w/ J. Marvin Herndon | Conversations On The Fringe

Joshua Reid and J. Marvin Herndon discuss Herndon's vast work as an American interdisciplinary scientist and “maverick geophysicist” regarding Earth's inner workings and theories revolving around its composition and what is occurring deep beneath our feet. J. Marvin Herndon has also published several peer-reviewed papers regarding Geo-engineering that have been seemingly censored because of the "controversial" context.

Guest Website: http://NuclearPlanet.com

Guest Books:
Nature as a Weapon of Global Warfare - https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Weapon-...
Paradigm Shifts
Nasa: Politics Above Science
Herndon's Earth and the Dark Side of Science
Maverick's Earth and Universe

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