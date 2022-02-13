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Largest Satanic Conference Ever in AZ. Ending 2/13. Coincidence... Lupercalia. [12.02.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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102 views • February 13, 2022
60 Minutes Australia: Satan's Children... (1989) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wq3WTCbeyNat/
Satanic Magick To manipulate a child, you must first be able to attract and hold his attention. The three methods by which the command to look can be accomplished are the utilization of sex, sentiment, or wonder, or any combination of these. A witch must, honestly, decide into which category she most naturally falls. From the Satanic Bible.

Satanic Witchcraft Satanic Witchcraft Magick, sorcery, spells, witchcraft, etc., are all powers of the mind. The success of any working depends upon the strength and power of the operator's mind, aura, mental concentration and his/her ability to sense and direct energy.

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=satanic+magic+witchcraft&;t=h_&ia=web

San Fran Pedophile LGBTQIA+ gay men's choir sings "WE'RE COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN" in new music video
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=we%27re+coming+for+your+children&;t=h_&ia=web

Many Fish Many Fishers
6263 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6sYZnww8r3sr/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/

I had to share this with you! God bless and keep you all.
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2022/02/watch-scottsdale-arizona-set-to-host-world-record-largest-satanic-conference-ever-conducted-this-weekend/

Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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