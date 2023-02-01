That One Time When Jeff Berwick Crashed Bilderberg And Visited Epstein Island

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He's not a doctor and he didn't finish college. But he knows a lot more about fake science, privacy tech, Pfck Pharma health and unmutated farming than "Dr." Kill Gates! Don't miss this video of everything you've ever wanted to know about Jeff Berwick and his view of the gameworld we live in.
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Original video: https://rumble.com/v27regq-interview-403-with-jeff-berwick.html