That One Time When Jeff Berwick Crashed Bilderberg And Visited Epstein Island
The Dollar Vigilante
He's not a doctor and he didn't finish college. But he knows a lot more about fake science, privacy tech, Pfck Pharma health and unmutated farming  than "Dr." Kill Gates!  Don't miss this video of everything you've ever wanted to know about Jeff Berwick and his view of the gameworld we live in.


