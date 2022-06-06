Rise Up NH Zoom 6/6/22 - Setting Boundaries (on people, Big Pharma, newspapers, etc.)

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6/6/22 - Setting Boundaries (on people, Big Pharma, newspapers, etc.)
Today's Zoom session is an open discussion of news of the day, focusing on Big Pharma's efforts to jab babies (and how to stop it); folks from the community announcing their candidacy for NH Legislature; a report from last Saturday's (6/4) community organizing meeting; and Gerhard's sign-on letter to the Sentinel regarding their Ivermectin coverage, and the Sentinel's "rebuttal" denying the validity of ivemectin studies. We also the question that Dr. Mercola raises in an article today: "Can we just 'forgive and forget' with the COVID jab zealots who've been attacking us?" Hint: Compassion and good boundaries are not mutually exclusive.