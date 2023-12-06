Create New Account
Thomas Hobbes - Leviathan - Chapters 1 to 4
Published in 1651 upon the end of the English Civil War, the Leviathan contains Thomas Hobbes's argument against theocratic monarchy, the divine right of kings, the idea that a monarch rules by God's will and therefore must be obeyed in order to serve God.

leviathanpolitical theorythomas hobbes

