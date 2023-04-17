https://gettr.com/post/p2ej5l0a5fc

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

While visiting the base of NFSC, the fellow fighters hope that Mr. Miles Guo will return safely as soon as possible. They also expressed their love and blessing for Mr. Guo. They want to fight together to embrace Mr. Guo's return as soon as possible. And Take down the CCP to welcome the new dawn of the world!





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

新中国联邦的战友们在参观基地时，纷纷表达了希望七哥早日平安回来的心声。战友们都爱七哥，祝福七哥，并且表示要一起共同奋斗，推翻中共，迎接世界新曙光。





