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Dictatorship vs Globalism: Royce White Breaks Down Ukraine War
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40 views • March 25, 2022
Jason Whitlock.
While the media has blindly taken sides with Ukraine in their struggle against Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion, Congressional candidate Royce White takes a deeper look. Is it possible that there are no ‘good guys’ in this war? How is the role of China relevant to the news from eastern Europe?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGqIc_8Q7JM
While the media has blindly taken sides with Ukraine in their struggle against Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion, Congressional candidate Royce White takes a deeper look. Is it possible that there are no ‘good guys’ in this war? How is the role of China relevant to the news from eastern Europe?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGqIc_8Q7JM
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