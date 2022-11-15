Homeschooling on a Budget with Jessica Marie Baumgartner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sam and Jessica discuss the current state of public education, fallout from COVID school closures, masking children, homeschooling on a budget, good news about the mid-term elections and much more…
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Jessica Marie Baumbartner
https://jessicamariebaumgartner.com/
https://twitter.com/jessmbaum
Broadcasting in
the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://weaponizednews.substack.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o