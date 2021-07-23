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Different Time Same Plan, Flatten the Curve - Matthew Ehret
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40 views • July 23, 2021
Matthew Ehret is a journalist, author and historian and he talks with the Corona Committee Foundation in Germany. There are a few similarities from history we can learn from and those with eyes open should be able to see these for themselves.
Are we getting to real reason these injections are being coerced onto the population?
Excerpt from Stream Session 62. The full stream can be found
https://youtu.be/XO4BmDEE8zw
Credit to the Corona Committee Foundation
Are we getting to real reason these injections are being coerced onto the population?
Excerpt from Stream Session 62. The full stream can be found
https://youtu.be/XO4BmDEE8zw
Credit to the Corona Committee Foundation
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