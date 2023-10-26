Create New Account
Su-25SM mission adds Ukrainian losses to the list on Krasny Liman
The Prisoner
The mission of the fighter crew, Sukhoi Su-25SM from the Central Military District, added several losses to the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Krasny Liman sector. Su-25SM launched 80 mm rockets destroying enemy fortifications, personnel, armored transport vehicles, and temporary emplacement points.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

afu lossessukhoikrasny limansu-25sm

