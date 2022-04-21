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[419 5th Anniversary] 4/19/2022 Faith has a nature of uncertainty, is inclusive and can be questioned. Religion, on the other hand, is never-changing, exclusive and cannot be challenged; people of the New Federal State of China should have faith, and adhere to “Only Truth Prevails”