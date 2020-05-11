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Reupload - Subtitles from scratch - Υποτιτλισμός από το μηδέν
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43 views • May 11, 2020
Σε αυτό το βίντεο δείχνω τον τρόπο με τον οποίο μπορεί κάποιος να φτιάξει υπότιτλους από το απόλυτο μηδέν. Όταν δηλαδή δεν προϋπάρχει υπότιτλος για κάποια άλλη γλώσσα, και πρέπει να τον φτιάξουμε εμείς από την αρχή. Το πρόγραμμα που χρησιμοποιώ για την εργασία αυτή, είναι το "Subtitle Edit", το οποίο και μας παρέχει τις περισσότερες δυνατότητες.
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