The 8-Point Invasion Plot
channel image
Son of the Republic
663 Subscribers
68 views
Published 17 hours ago

WATCH: The Democrat Open Borders Plan To Entrench Single-Party Rule

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1770030227390914624

https://twitter.com/WesternLensman/status/1769883941878571505


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 19 March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4k6nqx-is-google-trying-to-steal-the-election-ep.-2210-03192024.html

Keywords
treasonborder crisisborder securitydan bonginosouthern borderglobalismmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisiselon muskinfiltrationbroken bordersubversionopen bordermob rulemigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationunipartygreat replacementreplacement theorydemographic destinyone-party rulewestern lensmansingle-party rule

