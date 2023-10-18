Before THEY can 6uild 6ack 6etter – THEY need to destroy – Then comes the 15 minute Prisons
56 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Agenda
2030 - DEW Attack on
Athens planned in advance to create the largest Smart City in parts of Athens.
Keywords
vaccinenwodew
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos