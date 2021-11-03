What Is Pure Judaism And How Can Jews Get Back To It?

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This explains the goal of my channel/blog. I'm not just ranting against Rabbis. What I ultimately want is for the Rabbinical establishment to recognize their own errors and correct them to return to Biblical Judaism. This won't happen by itself, and it won't happen with just one person (the Messiah/Moshiach). The Rabbis are actually preventing the Moshiach. I need the religious Jewish community to unite around these changes. The changes I suggest will make un-observant Jews more observant and make it more appealing for non-Jews to convert and still be Orthodox (not Noahide). Listen to find out how.
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