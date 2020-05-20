ANTIBIOTICS EFFECTIVE ON COV-19

California physician reveals effective antibiotics.

Let our doctor see this information. also:

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO DO TO MAKE YOUR VERY OWN QUININE…

.....TAKE THE RIND OF 2-3 GRAPEFRUITS. TAKE THE PEEL ONLY AND COVER IT WITH WATER ABOUT 3 INCHES ABOVE THE PEELS. PUT A GLASS LID ON YOUR POT IF YOU HAVE ONE…A METAL ONE IS FINE IF YOU DON’T.

.....LET IT SIMMER FOR ABOUT 2 HOURS. DO NOT TAKE THE LID OFF OF THE POT TILL IT COOLS COMPLETELY AS THIS WILL ALLOW THE QUININE TO ESCAPE IN THE STEAM.

.....SWEETEN THE TEA WITH HONEY OR SUGAR SINCE IT WILL BE BITTER. TAKE 1 TABLESPOON EVERY COUPLE OF HOURS TO BRING UP THE PHLEGM FROM YOUR LUNGS. DISCONTINUE AS SOON AS YOU GET BETTER.