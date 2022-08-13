Marjory Wildcraft: Grow Your Own Food: 3-Part System for Food Security

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Premiered Jul 6, 2020 Marjory Wildcraft joins Christian to explore a 3-part system to quickly grow abundant food for your family. Marjory brings deep experience in organic farming, permaculture, agroforestry, indigenous teachings together with her unique perspective as founder of The Grow Network (grownetwork.com), where 150,000+ individuals share their own experiences in food production. We also discuss why animals are absolutely VITAL to a self-sufficient homestead. Join us, and start growing ridiculous amounts of delicious, nutritious food today! FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/07/0... SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer SUPPORT THE SHOW: http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer http://paypal.me/iceagefarmer JOIN THE CONVERSATION: http://iceagefarmer.com/discord IAF RESOURCES: ⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you? http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd ⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming: http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His... ⇒ Maps from previous cycles: http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str... ⇒ Crop Loss Map http://map.iceagefarmer.com ⇒ Join the email list - stay connected: http://iceagefarmer.com/mail *** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) *** STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food): http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET: http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250 http://Sol-ark.com BEST CBD: http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018 ⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer ⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep ___ LINKS: The Resilient Gardener (Carole Depp): https://amzn.to/2Z2DrAo How to Grow More Vegetables (John Jeavons): https://amzn.to/2DhA0O3 http://iceagefarmer.com http://theVictorySeed.org #TeamGrow #FoodSecurityShow less