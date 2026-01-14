Doc Pete Chambers Physically Removes Antifa Agitator Who Refused to Be Civil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doc Pete Chambers gives an Antifa infiltrator every chance to do better, but the agitator was incapable of being civil. The situation continued until things escalated to a physical confrontation before he was easily removed. Notice that not even the ladies were intimidated enough to get up from the couch. Antifas are such wusses.
https://www.currentrevolt.com/p/video-fight-breaks-out-at-tx-gov
https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/2011308420457247110
https://rumble.com/v74b2co-doc-pete-chambers-physically-removes-antifa-agitator-who-refused-to-be-civi.html