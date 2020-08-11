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Mark Passio - Das Trivium
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210 views • August 11, 2020
Das Trivium ist eine uralte Methode, um effektiv zu lernen und zu denken und damit zur Wahrheit zu gelangen. Sie ist wie ein Handbuch dafür, wie unser Verstand als "Verarbeitungseinheit" funktioniert und wie wir ihn effektiv und ohne Vorurteile und Logikfehler einsetzen können.
Es ist der "Dreifache Weg zur Wahrheit", der aus den drei Schritten des Sammelns, Verstehens und Ausdrückens von Informationen besteht (Input, Verarbeitung, Output).
Mark Passios Website:
www.whatonearthishappening.com
Direkte Spenden:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Spenden für Geschenke:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Soziale Medien:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
Es ist der "Dreifache Weg zur Wahrheit", der aus den drei Schritten des Sammelns, Verstehens und Ausdrückens von Informationen besteht (Input, Verarbeitung, Output).
Mark Passios Website:
www.whatonearthishappening.com
Direkte Spenden:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Spenden für Geschenke:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Soziale Medien:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
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