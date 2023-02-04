The Galilee Gathering, and Ghosts (Book and Pages/Storyteller Format)

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Part 15, Ever wonder where the idea of GHOSTS came from? Here is the primary place they literally "show up" in the Bible.
Mat 27:51 And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks rent;
Mat 27:52 And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints which slept arose,
Mat 27:53 And came out of the graves after his resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.