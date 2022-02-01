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Jim Stone: Did an American Tourist Stop a False-Flag Bombing From Going Down in Ottawa During the Trucker Protest?
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171 views • February 01, 2022
Many of us have been warning of a possible false flag going off up in Ottawa during the Truckers For Freedom protest. It looks like Jim Stone came across some very credible intel and a patriot American tourist or even trucker came across some 'explosive' evidence in a London, Ontario hotel lobby.
Related link:
Jim Stone Freelance Reporter
http://198.46.190.126/pages/zy8.html
Video credit:
The media is trying to promote misbehavior at Canadian protest: Michael Charbon | American Agenda
Newsmax
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Related link:
Jim Stone Freelance Reporter
http://198.46.190.126/pages/zy8.html
Video credit:
The media is trying to promote misbehavior at Canadian protest: Michael Charbon | American Agenda
Newsmax
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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