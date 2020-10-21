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Singapore's Plan to Reopen to International Arrivals
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1 view • October 21, 2020
With a sharp downturn in air travel demand, Singapore has been looking to boost its airport and airlines with a gradual reopening of its borders to jumpstart its aviation industry.
Video/Image Credits: Changi Airport Group (CAG)
For general inquiries/video ideas: [email protected].
For aviation/travel updates from the Asia/Pacific region, check out the website at www.flightsinasia.com.
Video/Image Credits: Changi Airport Group (CAG)
For general inquiries/video ideas: [email protected].
For aviation/travel updates from the Asia/Pacific region, check out the website at www.flightsinasia.com.
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