IRREFUTABLE-EVIDENCE-THAT-SHOULD-SEND-ALL-WHO-KNOWINGLY-COOP

We know what's in those injections, what's in store for us, we know what the plan is, but we still share the same information over and over, yes I am doing it too, but what we need is action, and I don't mean over the weekend and the rest of the week everything goes back to normal whatever that is, I mean action in every way possible, before they start unleashing the full wrath on us, the one thing to remember here, is they will always always seek chaos in order to bring the order they wanted all along, so they will hit us with everything they have including the kitchen sink. Now is not the time to go night night.