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The Impeachment Trial of Donald J. Trump
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20 views • February 02, 2021
Please stay with me to the end of the video!!
In this video I take an intuitive look at the upcoming impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump.
Will the former President be convicted in the Senate?
Will he be acquitted?
What do the cards say?
This video is my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
You can also follow me on Bitchute, YouTube, Rumble
and Telegram at Intuitive_Edge
In this video I take an intuitive look at the upcoming impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump.
Will the former President be convicted in the Senate?
Will he be acquitted?
What do the cards say?
This video is my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
You can also follow me on Bitchute, YouTube, Rumble
and Telegram at Intuitive_Edge
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