‘Rigged election!’ GOP casts doubt on results of November 8 vote

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RT
Nov 7, 2022
Moscow is once again accused of interfering in US elections, this time in the midterms race, set to kick off on November 8, with speculation now swirling in Western media that Moscow is allegedly using bots to target Democratic candidates.
RT’s Caleb Maupin investigates what's really undermining trust in the integrity of American elections.
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