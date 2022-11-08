Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘Rigged election!’ GOP casts doubt on results of November 8 vote
190 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 days ago |
Donate

RT


Nov 7, 2022


Moscow is once again accused of interfering in US elections, this time in the midterms race, set to kick off on November 8, with speculation now swirling in Western media that Moscow is allegedly using bots to target Democratic candidates.


RT’s Caleb Maupin investigates what's really undermining trust in the integrity of American elections.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1s9pca-rigged-election-gop-casts-doubt-on-results-of-november-8-vote.html

Keywords
current eventsdemocratspoliticselectionamericarussiarepublicansgopunited statesvoteelectionsmidtermsrtriggedbotselection resultscaleb maupinnovember 8interfering in electionsundermining trustelectiongate 2

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket