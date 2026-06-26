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In Canada you can be held under the mental health act if you point out Govt overreach
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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In Canada you can be held under the mental health act if you point out Government overreach.

Government dissident is incarcerated under the "Mental Health Act”. After a 2 second assessment by a doctor.

In the UK they also use ‘mental health issues ‘ to smear and cancel critics.

Adding:

How UK uses AI to spy against on its citizens

👉 British police collect database records through AI protocols on nearly half a million residents — and for years, most of them had no idea it existed, a WIRED investigation reveals.

♦️ Launched in 2016, the system included 23 separate predictive models combining police intelligence, mental health records, housing status, school data, and more

♦️ Machine-learning models assigned risk scores to thousands of adults and children, aiming to create a "picture of threat, harm, and risk"

♦️ Algorithms were designed to predict burglary, court non-attendance, missing persons, and domestic abuse victims

The results were disastrous

🔴 At least two models were quietly abandoned after staff deemed them "not fit for operational use"

🔴 A model to predict burglars operated with a precision rate below 10% for over three years — fewer than one in ten people flagged as high risk would actually offend

🔴 When reviewers asked for source code to test the models, it "was unable to be found"

The system relies on secrecy and lacks proper accountability

➡️ Residents were never asked for consent; authorities relied on legal gateways rather than building public trust

➡️ Researchers observed "function creep" — systems expanded beyond their original purposes, combining more data in new ways

The future of AI surveillance

🔴 Despite these failures, the UK is doubling down

🔴 The government just launched PoliceAI, a $99 million-backed body to roll out AI tools to all 43 forces in England and Wales

🔴 The former chief constable who championed this push now leads the national College of Policing and has said effective AI should be "injected like heroin" to speed up police work

@geopolitics_prime

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