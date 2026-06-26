In Canada you can be held under the mental health act if you point out Govt overreach

In Canada you can be held under the mental health act if you point out Government overreach.



Government dissident is incarcerated under the "Mental Health Act”. After a 2 second assessment by a doctor.



In the UK they also use ‘mental health issues ‘ to smear and cancel critics.

Adding:

How UK uses AI to spy against on its citizens



👉 British police collect database records through AI protocols on nearly half a million residents — and for years, most of them had no idea it existed, a WIRED investigation reveals.



♦️ Launched in 2016, the system included 23 separate predictive models combining police intelligence, mental health records, housing status, school data, and more



♦️ Machine-learning models assigned risk scores to thousands of adults and children, aiming to create a "picture of threat, harm, and risk"



♦️ Algorithms were designed to predict burglary, court non-attendance, missing persons, and domestic abuse victims



The results were disastrous



🔴 At least two models were quietly abandoned after staff deemed them "not fit for operational use"



🔴 A model to predict burglars operated with a precision rate below 10% for over three years — fewer than one in ten people flagged as high risk would actually offend



🔴 When reviewers asked for source code to test the models, it "was unable to be found"



The system relies on secrecy and lacks proper accountability



➡️ Residents were never asked for consent; authorities relied on legal gateways rather than building public trust



➡️ Researchers observed "function creep" — systems expanded beyond their original purposes, combining more data in new ways



The future of AI surveillance



🔴 Despite these failures, the UK is doubling down



🔴 The government just launched PoliceAI, a $99 million-backed body to roll out AI tools to all 43 forces in England and Wales



🔴 The former chief constable who championed this push now leads the national College of Policing and has said effective AI should be "injected like heroin" to speed up police work

@geopolitics_prime