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The Occult History of the Third Reich Part 1 - The Enigma of the Swastika
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123 views • June 11, 2021
The swastika was adopted by the Nazi Party in 1920. But it was neither the Party's invention, nor its discovery. Since the end of the nineteenth century, the Swastika had been spreading amongst the peoples of Europe. And everywhere, it was the sign of a new and powerful force - a deepening fascination with the arcane, the esoteric and the occult.
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