Technology Detox and the Journey Back to Yourself, an interview with Dr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin

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Imagine putting your phone away and finally hearing your own thoughts. Glenn Martin shares how stepping away from technology became an unexpected path to stillness, presence, and self-discovery. Sometimes the greatest connection happens when we disconnect from the digital world.
#DigitalDetox #Mindfulness #InnerPeace #SelfDiscovery #MentalWellness #HealingJourney #PersonalGrowth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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